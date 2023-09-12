Leith tower blocks plan to house homes for rent

Waterfront scheme

By a Daily Business reporter |

Towering ambitions: the blocks planned for the waterfront

Plans for a £100 million development on Leith waterfront will provide 120 homes for rent and 404 student rooms.

Property developer S Harrison has submitted a planning application for the two tower blocks at Ocean Point 2. Commercial space and co-working areas are also proposed.

The developer estimates that around £5.3m will be spent by residents and visitors annually, supporting an estimated 60 retail and leisure jobs.

The development neighbours the Ocean Terminal shopping mall.

Student numbers have risen significantly in the city over recent years, with full-time student number growing by 25.1% between 2016/17 and 2021/22. The developer says purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), of which there is little in the Leith area, has the potential to free-up much needed family homes locally currently occupied by students.

A spokesperson for Harrison said: “Our proposed development, if approved, will bring much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed community.

“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local community.”

Planning and development consultancy Turley provided planning services for the project with CDA acting as architects.

S Harrison Developments has worked on several developments in the city, from delivering the Malmaison at St Andrew Square, to student developments at Westfield and Gorgie, and is converting offices in West Coates into a hotel.