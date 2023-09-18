Leather firm completes £14m energy-saving plant

Super tannery

Leather production will be more sustainable

Scottish Leather Group, which supplies top brands such as Aston Martin and British Airways, has completed a seven-year project to develop a £14 million ‘super tannery’ which will be one of the most sustainable in the world.

The new facility at Bridge of Weir, near Paisley, will reduce energy use by 82% and water by 42% and is the latest in a series of investments by the company to reduce its carbon footprint and improve productivity.

Previous initiatives include a Thermal Energy Plant (TEP), which ensures that the company minimises disposal and turns waste into heat, and its Water Treatment & Recycling Plant (WTRP), where water used throughout the processes is recovered.

The company manufactures leather for the global automotive, aviation, rail, furniture, and luxury goods sectors and is a key employer in the area with a payroll of more than 750.

Chief executive Nicholas Muirhead said: “Since 2003, we have continuously invested in strategic initiatives designed to optimise and improve productivity, quality and sustainability.

“The new super tannery is the latest significant milestone on that journey, a state-of-the-art facility that builds on the considerable savings we have already made in reduced energy and water use, improving our efficiency, and futureproofing our production.

“This will provide our customers with further evidence of our position as the leader in the supply of the world’s lowest carbon leather.”

The company’s latest environmental, social and governance report reveals a 90% reduction in the carbon intensity of its leather over the last 20 years, 100% traceability of raw materials and 77% of waste recycled in 2022.