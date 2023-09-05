Laings gives a luxury lift to struggling high street

Retail push

Watch list: Tag Heuer’s new outlet

Scottish jeweller Laings is the latest luxury business to expand and provide a lift for the struggling retail sector.

It has opened a branch of Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer on Buchanan Street in Glasgow’s Style Mile which is also seeking a new future under plans signed off by the city council.

The opening of Laings first mono-brand is also the first boutique for the luxury company in Scotland and further highlights Laings’ continued commitment and investment in a bricks and mortar presence and to cementing partnerships with prestigious global brands.

It follows the expansion of Louis Vuitton and the opening of a Genesis car showroom in Edinburgh as the luxury market continues to shrug off the cost of living crisis that has impacted others on the high street.

Laings will further enhance its presence in the Scottish luxury market next year with the opening of a multi-floor flagship showroom located in Rowan House, also on Buchanan Street.

The move also injects new retail into the flagging Golden Z shopping streets which are subject to significant changes under council plans.

The city centre has been one of the worst in the UK to recover from lockdown, with weekday footfall still at 79% of pre-pandemic levels.

The new plan will involve a green makeover, with more homes and leisure facilities and less focus on retail.