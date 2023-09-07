Irwin Mitchell swoops on WJM in second legal deal

New combination

Craig Marshall and Fraser Gillies

Law firms Irwin Mitchell and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie have announced a tie-up across their 20 offices in Scotland, England and Wales.

It is the second combination in the legal sector unveiled this week following the merger of Morton Fraser and MacRoberts.

Irwin Mitchell partners Bruce Macmillan, Craig Marshall and Mark Higgins, will join the newly constituted Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie management board.

The two firms have access to 200+ jurisdictions across the world via membership of several international law firm networks and through these networks have collaborated for a number of years.

Mr Marshall, group chief operating officer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The two firms are a great cultural fit and share a similar purpose, values, and future vision.”

Fraser Gillies, managing partner at Glasgow-based Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie, will continue to head up operations in Scotland.

He said: “This is a landmark moment for our firm. We have expanded considerably over the past decade and this investment will supercharge our growth efforts and provide a clear route into England and Wales, while broadening the services we can offer our clients.”

Both Irwin Mitchell and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie have pursued strategic growth plans over the past decade with lateral hires and M&A activity used to grow their businesses in complementary areas and in order to adapt to their clients’ and the market’s needs.

In the past 12 months Irwin Mitchell has also agreed deals to acquire asset management firms TWP Wealth and Andrews Gwynne. The firm has opened offices in Cardiff and Liverpool and recruited 18 partners.