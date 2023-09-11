Law

Howie moves to Lindsays from Anderson Strathern

By a Daily Business reporter | September 11, 2023

Lindsays, the Scottish legal firm, has strengthened its corporate law team with the appointment of Nicholas Howie as partner from Anderson Strathern where he held the same position.

His appointment comes amid significant growth for Lindsays, with the firm having completed its biggest merger to date – with Miller Hendry – in May.

Mr Howie, who will be based in Glasgow, said: “The fact that Lindsays’ most recent merger makes us a firm of four cities is a tremendous opportunity in itself.”

He previously worked for the commercial arm of a construction firm and in management roles for an international supermarket retailer before studying law.

Shepherd and Wedderburn

Sam Clarke has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner in the real estate finance group. He joins the firm from Acuity Law, where he was head of real estate finance.

