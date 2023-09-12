FOR:EV charges ahead with new leadership team

Change at top

New roles: Steve Dunlop, left, and John Watson

FOR:EV, which provides electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, has announced a number of change to its leadership team as it gears up for its next growth phase.

Airport executive and former banker John Watson is appointed chairman, replacing former Scottish Enterprise CEO Steve Dunlop, who will vacate the position after two years to become chief executive.

Founder and former CEO Lindsay Wallace takes on the role of executive director sales & innovations Europe

The changes come as the company pushes ahead with installing 1,700 EV charge points across 600 sites. FOR:EV has developed a bespoke ‘charging as a service’ model for fleet owners and operators.

Its key investor and shareholder is the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Mr Watson is an experienced director and chair, having held a number of executive and non-executive positions globally. He is an operating principal of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), owner of Edinburgh Airport, and is CEO of one of its companies, Crosswind Developments, established to deliver the regeneration of excess land at the airport.

Prior to joining GIP, he was managing director of Lloyds Banking Group’s SME lending portfolio. He is heavily focused on sustainability businesses, also being chair of vertical farming innovator, Intelligent Growth Solutions.

On his appointment to FOR:EV, he said: “It’s a privilege for me to join the forward-thinking team at FOR:EV. We hope to make a major contribution to Scotland’s transition to a Net Zero economy by boosting our electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

“We know that investors and customers are actively backing those organisations that get commercial EV charging right. The fresh approach FOR:EV is taking is simple, low risk and scalable for businesses and easy for consumers to use.”

Mr Dunlop added: “There has never been a more critical time for the private sector to step in and help shape the delivery of the green economy.

“We urgently need a high-quality, user friendly, accessible EV charge point infrastructure to overcome the current barriers to transitioning to electric vehicles. FOR:EV is ready to tackle this challenge and I look forward to helping the country find solutions.”

FOR:EV’s founder Lindsay Wallace said: “With initial investment from Scottish National Investment Bank in place we have been able to supercharge our capabilities and will be targeting installation at multiple sites across Scotland in the next 12 months, as well as investigating other funding sources that will support our ambition to roll out 100% green energy charging across the rest of the UK, and beyond.

“With Steve and John on board, and our initial funding beginning to make a real impact, we are perfectly positioned to achieve our goals.”

FOR:EV’s business model has two areas of focus:

Charging infrastructure that is open to the public on a pay as you go basis, with no investment required this solution offers a sustainable income to host landowners. The adoption of a user-friendly ‘tap-and-go’ approach, without registration or membership, will break down a key barrier to EV charging away from home.

A dedicated ‘charging as a service’ solution for fleet owners and operators that simplifies and accelerates the transition to Net Zero by delivering EV charging infrastructure for an electric fleet.