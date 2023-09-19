FirstGroup wins nine-year renewal for west coast

Train contract

Reliability has improved on the west coast route, says FirstGroup

FirstGroup and its minority partner Trenitalia have secured a renewal of the west coast rail franchise for a further nine years.

The new Avanti contract begins on 15 October and has a minimum three-year term. The further six years until 17 October 2032 are subject to ongoing approval by the Department for Transport.

Since the introduction of the new Avanti timetable in mid-December 2022, the operator has delivered a significant recovery in operational performance, and customer satisfaction.

Over the last six months, cancellations stabilised at below 2% of scheduled services, while a £117m refurbishment programme for the 56-strong electric Pendolino fleet is ongoing.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup chief executive, said: “Our West Coast Partnership team has worked hard over recent months to deliver improvements for Avanti passengers, including an increase in the number of services in the timetable and high levels of reliability for customers.

“The new National Rail Contract agreed today will allow our team to use its expertise on further improvements.

“These include programmes to refurbish the existing fleet and to introduce new, more environmentally friendly trains, which will encourage more passengers to return to the network and help deliver the UK’s decarbonisation agenda.”