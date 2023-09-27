Fergus Ewing suspended by SNP over rebellions

Party action

Fergus Ewing will have a right of appeal (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Scottish government minister Fergus Ewing has been suspended from the SNP for a week following a series of high profile criticisms of the party.

Mr Ewing was represented at a hearing of the SNP’s Holyrood Group by John Campbell KC, who was previously counsel to the Holyrood inquiry.

A spokesperson for the group said: “At a meeting this evening, a proposal was carried to suspend Fergus Ewing from the SNP Holyrood Group for a period of one week.”

The proposal required a two-thirds majority threshold to carry, as stipulated in the group’s standing orders.

The sanction will apply pending a 14-day period, during which Mr Ewing can appeal the decision.

Mr Ewing faced action after voting against Green minister Lorna Slater in a no-confidence vote. He later called for a fresh SNP vote on the 2021 power-sharing Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens, who he described as “extremists”.

The motion calling for his suspension was tabled by the Conservatives in June, over the circular economy minister’s handling of the deposit return scheme.

Mr Ewing, who served as rural economy secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, has criticised Scottish government policies on gender recognition reform and Highly Protected Marine Areas, as well as criticising ministers over a lack of progress on dualling the A9.

Last month, he rebelled against the government in a vote over calls for a 12-month delay to a short-term lets licensing scheme.

Mr Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn has been a member of the parliament since it was created in 1999.

He is the son of SNP icon Winnie Ewing, who died in June aged 93.