Chartered surveying

Ex-rugby executive Healy takes key role at DM Hall

| September 22, 2023

DM Hall, the chartered surveying firm, has appointed former Scottish Rugby finance executive Andrew Healy as financial director.

Mr Healy, 51, joins his new employer from the Law Society of Scotland, taking over from Alan Patrick, who has fulfilled the role for 20 years.

“I was attracted by the location and geography of the firm, which has a presence in communities all over the country, and which is now extending its reach into the north of England,” said Mr Healy.

Mr Patrick remains as the firm’s full time financial consultant until the end of September and then transitions into a part-time commitment which continues until the middle of next year.

