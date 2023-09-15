Eureka extends digital reach to new Tyneside office

UK expansion

David Lindores: UK ambitions

Cloud software firm Eureka Solutions, based in East Kilbride, has opened its first office south of the border as it eyes further UK expansion.

The new base in Gateshead on Tyneside will be staffed by up to six employees.

David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions said: “Expanding our reach to Tyneside is more than just opening a new office; it’s unfurling our ambitions across the UK’s digital horizon.”

The Newcastle-Gateshead area is being hailed as one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the UK.