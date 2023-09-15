UK expansion

Eureka extends digital reach to new Tyneside office

| September 15, 2023
David Lindores
David Lindores: UK ambitions

Cloud software firm Eureka Solutions, based in East Kilbride, has opened its first office south of the border as it eyes further UK expansion.

The new base in Gateshead on Tyneside will be staffed by up to six employees. 

David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions said: “Expanding our reach to Tyneside is more than just opening a new office; it’s unfurling our ambitions across the UK’s digital horizon.”

The Newcastle-Gateshead area is being hailed as one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the UK. 

News, Scotland, Technology & Health, Uncategorized No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Container ship KC Liner

Scotland’s goods exports rise faster than UK

Scotland’s export of goods are growing at a faster rate than for the UK, accordingRead More

Peter Vardy

Rising costs put squeeze on Peter Vardy profits

A sharp rise in costs hit profits at Scottish car dealership group Peter Vardy inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.