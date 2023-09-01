Economy grew faster after pandemic than estimated

Revised data

The economy recovered from the pandemic more quickly than thought (pic: Terry Murden)

Recovery from the pandemic was faster than previously estimated, according to revised figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Data shows that by the fourth quarter of 2021 the UK economy was 0.6% larger than pre-pandemic levels compared to a previous estimate that it was 1.2% smaller. The UK had the third fastest recovery in the G7 at that point, behind only the US and Canada.

The UK’s economy is now believed to have grown by 8.5% during 2021, compared to the previous estimate of 7.6%, the ONS said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The fact that the UK recovered from the pandemic much faster than thought shows that once again those determined to talk down the British economy have been proved wrong.

“There are many battles still to win, most of all against inflation so we can ease cost of living pressures on families.

“But if we stick to the plan we can look forward to healthy growth which according to the IMF will be faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.”