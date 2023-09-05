B&M acquires 51 stores from collapsed Wilko

Shops saved

B&M has not said which stores it has bought

Discount retailer B&M has acquired 51 former Wilko stores from the administrator for £13m but has not confirmed whether ex-employees will be taken on.

The location of the retained shops has not been disclosed but they will be rebranded under B&M’s name as the new owner did not acquire Wilko’s brand or any of its intellectual property.

The future of the remaining 350+ stores remains uncertain. It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman remains interested in 200 sites, instead of the 300 he had initially targeted. Negotiations with Wilko’s joint administrators at PwC are continuing. The company had 12 stores in Scotland.

Speaking about today’s deal, B&M said: “The consideration is fully funded from existing cash reserves and the acquisition is not expected to be conditional on any regulatory clearances.

“An update on the timing of these new store openings will be provided in the… interim results announcement on 9 November 2023.”

Wilko was established by the Wilkinson family in 1930, but collapsed last month following a failure to find new investment.

It is reportedly in £40m debt to Hilco and needs at least another £20m for ordering new stock.

Tania Clench, legal director in the restructuring and insolvency team at Cripps, said: “Despite today’s deal, the future of the remaining Wilko stores (350+) still remains in doubt, meaning thousands of high street workers still face losing their jobs, and unsecured creditors still don’t know where they stand.

“The dialogue with Doug Putman appears still to be ongoing, but it looks like if that deal is to be reached, fewer stores than originally anticipated will be acquired.”