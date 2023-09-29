Aston Martin stake raised | Deloitte partners payout

Markets: Live

Aston Martin said that Yew Tree Consortium, led by the car maker’s chairman Lawrence Stroll, has raised its stake in the business by a further 3.27%, taking its holding in the business to 26.23%.

“This additional investment demonstrates the Yew Tree Consortium’s continuing confidence and belief in the future of Aston Martin,” said Mr Stroll who became executive chairman of the manufacturer after leading the consortium’s initial investment in the company in April 2020.

“We have rebuilt this iconic company, transforming it into an ultra-luxury brand, with a portfolio of highly desirable, performance-driven cars.

“This increased investment demonstrates our continuing, long-term commitment to the company, our conviction for the future and the shareholder value the company will deliver.”

Deloitte

The UK arm of Deloitte, has posted 14% growth in annual revenues despite a slowdown in M&A, providing an average profit per equity partner close to £1.1 million

Deloitte UK said that turnover for the year to 31 May reached £5.6 billion, up from £4.9bn in 2022, as the strength of markets in the first half of the year drove growth across its advisory and audit arms.

However, the figures follow Deloitte’s announcement of job losses because of a slowdown in growth and economic uncertainty in the second half of the year as M&A activity has dried up.

Distributable operating profit – shared by 700 equity partners — rose 6% to £756 million.

Rathbones

Wealth manager Rathbones said chief financial officer Jennifer Mathias is stepping down at the end of the year to become group chief of staff to support the integration of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited (IW&I).

The board has appointed Iain Hooley as Ms Mathias’s successor. Mr Hooley was finance director of IW&I UK for more than a decade and was appointed CEO of IW&I UK in February this year.

“During the intervening period, Jennifer and Iain will continue to work closely to ensure there is a smooth transition. Jennifer will remain a member of Rathbones’ group executive committee in her new role,” the company said.

Markets open

London stocks were set to rise at the open following a positive close on Wall Street, as investors mulled the latest UK growth data.

Britain’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been stronger than previously thought, with faster growth than Germany or France, according to revisions to official data released on Friday.

