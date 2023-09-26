Asos sales fall | Close Brothers’ profits squeezed

Markets: Live

Online fashion firm Asos has revealed that operating profits for the full year will come in at the bottom end of expectations and free cash flow will be significantly lower than guidance.

In a a fourth quarter trading update, the retailer said adjusted like-for-like sales were down 15% in the three months to 3 September, slightly worse than the 14% decline seen in the third quarter.

Sales continued to fall across the group’s four main geographies – the UK, EU, US and Rest of World – but the downturn worsened in every region except the EU. A wet July and August dampened UK sales growth.

“EBIT is expected around the bottom of the guided £40m to £60m range, with free cash inflow in H2 now expected to be c.£60m excluding refinancing costs (previously £150m), principally as a result of timing effects that will reverse in September and October,” said the company.

Close Brothers

A strong second half of the year was not enough to stop investment banking group Close Brothers’ profit falling by half compared to the previous year as a result of provisions related to legal finance specialist Novitas.

In the year to July, operating pretax profit dropped 52% to £112 million from £232.8m. This related in the main to the £114.6m set aside for bad loans from Novitas, which Close Brothers acquired in 2017.

Excluding the Novitas provisions, operating profit still fell year-on-year as its market making business Winterflood continued to struggle.

Despite the impact of the Novitas loans, boss Adrian Sainsbury was confident that the bank was moving in the right direction after a strong second half.

“We have performed well in the second half, with an acceleration of loan book growth, strong margins and a stable credit performance in our banking business,” said Mr Sainsbury.

AG Barr

Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr saw its profit margin squeezed as it chose not to pass on the full effects of inflation on its costs.

Global markets

Asian shares were mainly down over worries about a possible US government shutdown and the troubled Chinese economy. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6%.

Investors are focused on developments in China’s troubled property sector after indebted developer Evergrande said it had missed an onshore bond repayment.

Despite shutdown worries, Wall Street clawed back some of its steep losses from last week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, coming off its worst week in six months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%.