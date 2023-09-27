Asanti signs energy deal to achieve net zero

Emissions cut

CO2 emissions at Asanti will fall

Asanti Datacentres, the Scotland-based data centre operator, has signed an energy supply deal which will reduce the carbon emissions at its operations across the UK to zero.

The deal with Bryt Energy means that Asanti will eradicate an estimated 2,856 tonnes of CO2 every year.

Asanti operates six data centres in Hamilton, Livingston, Reading, Leeds, Farnborough and Manchester.

The news comes during the Scottish Government’s Climate Week, an annual event that encourages individuals, communities and businesses to come together and raise awareness of what is being done to tackle the global climate emergency.

The 100% renewable electricity contract means that Asanti’s data centres will be powered by a combination of solar, wind and hydro energy which will be supplied by Bryt Energy. Businesswise Solutions supported Asanti throughout the process and will continue to manage the energy procurement on Asanti’s behalf.

Asanti’s move to zero carbon compares favourably against a UK industry average of less than 40%.

Stewart Laing, Asanti’s chief executive, said: “Our clients in both the public and private sectors are striving towards ‘Net Zero’, and we can assist this in a variety of ways.

“It is important to be able to assure them that we are on the same pathway and committed to finding new and innovative ways to achieve fully sustainable ways of working.”