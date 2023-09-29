Arts sector fears for jobs after SNP breaks pledge

Ministers accused

By a Daily Business reporter |

Scotland’s arts sector is struggling for finance (pic: Terry Murden)

The Scottish Government has been accused of jeopardising the jobs of thousands of people working in the creative industries after reneging on a promise to reinstate a £6.6 million cut to the culture budget.

The SNP had pledged to reverse a cut announced in the Budget to the funding of Creative Scotland (CS), the national arts agency.

It had declared that the government was “substantially increasing funding” when the cut was restored in February.

However, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson later withdrew that commitment, resulting in Creative Scotland facing the prospect of cutting 40% from the funds it intended to distribute to arts workers and organisations.

Ian Munro, CS’s chief executive, said the agency had only avoided that outcome by drawing on reserves built up from National Lottery grants that was unlikely to be available again.

Mr Munro was addressing Holyrood’s culture committee, where MSPs were told that the Edinburgh International Festival was also “in distress” and unable to plan properly for next year’s programme.

It is said to have received offers of financial aid from other European festivals, appalled by its low public funding, which has fallen in real terms by 41% since the SNP came to power in 2007.

Fran Hegyi, EIF’s executive director, said delegates from 20 international governments had visited the festival in August and “were shocked at what they found”.

Hegyi added: “What we present outwardly is one thing, the reality behind the scenes is very different . . . They know the sector is in distress.”

There has been some outrage that the culture budget was raided in order to provide £8 million for the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

A Scottish government spokesman defended its funding for the cycling competition, however, saying it had “helped promote the health and wellbeing benefits of cycling and drive wider economic and social benefits across Scotland”.

The spokesman continued: “The Scottish government has an obligation to balance the budget each year and prioritise funding to deliver the best value for every taxpayer in Scotland.

“As a result of rising costs and pressure on budgets across government, made more challenging as a result of UK inflation, we are continuing to work with partners to ensure all public investment is used to deliver the maximum benefit for communities and organisations across Scotland.”