Aberdein Considine | Balfour+Manson | CMS

By a Daily Business reporter |

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its residential property team with the appointment of a property law specialist in Edinburgh.

Ashleigh Urwin, who brings over 10 years’ experience in residential property, has joined as a partner and will be based at the firm’s Elm Row office.

Previously, Ms Urwin was head of the residential conveyancing team at Blackadders in Edinburgh. She has developed an extensive knowledge of the local property market and specialises in all aspects of residential conveyancing.

In addition to advising clients on property related matters, she has significant experience of working in the private client field, supporting clients in a range of areas including drafting wills, preparing powers of attorney and executory and estate work.

Balfour+Manson

Balfour+Manson has strengthened its commercial disputes team by recruiting Daniel Bain as a partner.

Mr Bain, previously a legal director at Shepherd+Wedderburn where he had been since he was a trainee, has joined Gordon Deane and Dylan Mitchell in the team.

He specialises in commercial dispute resolution, focusing on property and contract disputes.

He has extensive experience of advising clients on a wide range of contentious property and contractual matters.

CMS

Law firm CMS has appointed Barry Edgar and Fenella Mason as partnters in Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.

Mr Edgar is a commercial real estate lawyer with extensive experience in advising institutional and private equity clients on investment and development transactions. He joins the firm’s real estate transactional practice after spending the last five years at Dentons, where he also served as a partner.

Ms Mason joins as a partner within the infrastructure, construction and energy (ICE) disputes practice. She was previously at Burness Paull, where she led the firm’s construction and projects team for 13 years.

She has over 30 years’ experience advising clients on construction and engineering dispute resolution, both internationally and domestically.