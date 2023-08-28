Tyler makes switch to Davidson Chalmers Stewart

Law

By a Daily Business reporter |

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has appointed real estate lawyer Andy Tyler, who also becomes a partner.

Mr Tyler joins from Burness Paull where he supported commercial and residential real estate clients on a broad spectrum of transactions including development and property finance deals with a strong focus on the student accommodation sector.

Prior to that, he worked at The Commercial Law Practice in Aberdeen, a firm he joined after qualifying.

He then moved to Edinburgh to take on an associate role within the real estate team at Brodies.