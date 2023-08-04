Top 5 facts about Roulette

Advertorial content |

Roulette is one of the most iconic casino games you’ll come across. Dating back as far as ancient Greek and Roman times, the game of chance has undoubtedly stood the test of time.

What’s more, in the modern-day, online casino sites provide a range of online Roulette games to play, with variations spanning from traditional European and American wheels, to themed games and even live casino Roulette.

With this in mind, join us as we reveal five of the top facts about Roulette…

The wheel was made by accident

It was in 1655 that the primitive form of the Roulette wheel we know today was created. French physicist and mathematician birthed the iconic wheel whilst attempting to create a perpetual motion machine.

He could not defy physics, and as an avid gamer himself, he became accredited as the inventor of the Roulette wheel.

Roulette is the reason the Monte Carlo Casino was built

The famous Monte Carlo Casino was built after Monaco’s royal family at the time struck a deal with Francois Blanc after hearing about how he revolutionised Roulette.

That’s right, Frenchman Francois Blanc, alongside his brother Louis, are credited for inventing single-zero Roulette, later known as European Roulette.

After hearing of the popularity of this new game, Monaco’s prince sought out their help to build the casino and boost the country’s economy.

The numbers on the wheel add up to 666

Roulette is also known as the ‘Devil’s Wheel’, as all the numbers add up to a grand total of 666. Of course, there is no evidence that this means anything at all, but it did get Francois Blanc a few unfortunate nicknames in his time.

European Roulette is more popular

Whilst the American wheel, also known as double-zero Roulette, is generally favoured in America, European Roulette is no doubt the most popular. This is because, with no double zero pocket, the house edge is lowered from 5.26% to 2.70%!

Online Roulette is just as unpredictable as land-based Roulette

When playing Roulette at a land-based venue, you’ll find a professionally-trained dealer spinning the wheel. As the wheel coming to a stop and the ball landing in a pocket is what reveals the outcome, there’s no doubt you have some questions about how this is kept fair when playing online.

Well, firstly you could play at the live casino, where a real-life dealer will be spinning the wheel in real-time, directly from a specialist studio. Or, you could play a digital game, which is kept fair and unpredictable thanks to computer software called a Random Number Generator (RNG).

An RNG produces new number combinations every single second, so the moment you press spin – a new outcome is decided. An RNG has no memory, making this as close to computer-generated randomness as we can get.

Now you know these five facts about Roulette, do you think you’ll be interested to find out more? Or will you just play and try your chances on the iconic game?