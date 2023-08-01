The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Right Monitor for Your Needs

Advertorial content |

A monitor is your window to your digital world. Formally referred to as “video display units,” they were first used to implement lights to check the power state of computer components. As technology has evolved, computer monitors have come a long way in terms of brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy.

Hardware manufacturers understand how a great monitor can significantly enhance productivity and visual quality. That’s why the market is flooded with plenty of high-performance monitors. As there’s such a huge collection of monitors available, it’s hard to narrow down exactly what’s the best bang for your buck.

To put it simply, the monitor you want to buy is dependent on how you plan to use it. This can be divided into different categories, including basic computing, multimedia and professional use, multitasking, and gaming. Not every monitor comes with similar specifications and functionalities, as some devices may provide the best outcomes for running office tools or creative applications. On the contrary, certain specifications and technologies on a particular device may provide immersive gaming experiences.

Not sure which monitor will be right for you or how you should pick the best one? We are providing you with the ultimate guide to help you make an informed decision.

So, let’s dive in and unlock the astonishing world of PC monitors!

How are you going to use your monitor?

You may be wrong if you think that the screen is the only difference between PC monitors besides the brand. There are a lot of things running behind the display that are necessary to consider before purchasing a monitor.

Basic computing applications

General monitors are used to work on Microsoft applications, email, social media, surf the web, and pay bills online. You don’t need a high-performance monitor packed with countless up-to-date features to carry out all of these tasks. Go for an affordable option without compromising on screen size. For students, professionals, and general users, an average screen size is 23″–24″ with a Full HD display.

Multimedia and creative professionals

Whether you are a designer, photographer, video production artist, or vlogger, you must have a high-end monitor specifically designed for content creation. That should come with a higher resolution, a larger screen size, and a greater aspect ratio.

An IPS panel is preferable due to its deep blacks, colour accuracy, and wide angles. For photo and video editing, look for a screen with a 5 ms or less response time with minimum ghosting and motion blur.

For graphic design and creative projects, you will need a machine that can run programmes like Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, or Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

Gaming

For gaming, you need a monitor that can match the intensity of fast-paced games. Gaming monitors must possess faster speeds and loading times. We recommend the following factors for a gaming monitor:

Refresh rates run up to 240 Hz.

A response time of 5 ms or more

A horizontal viewing angle of 178° or more

Incorporation of NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync technologies

A full HD resolution

You can boost your dual boxing experience by adding a second monitor to your gaming setup, granting you a splendid seamless view of both characters’ screens at the same time.

Multitasking

In today’s digital world, people are always juggling numerous computing applications and windows simultaneously. You need to get a monitor that can provide performance and display quality for your digital activities, such as streaming videos and movies, using social media, creating presentations and spreadsheets, attending online classes, remote working, and video conferencing.

An LED or IPS monitor with Full HD resolution is recommended for multipurpose use. If you have no budget constraints, then go for a larger (27″ or up) ultrawide, curved, or touchscreen monitor, to double as your home entertainment centre.

Important factors to consider before choosing a monitor

Panel types – which one suits you the best?

The type of panel plays a major role in how things look and perform on the screen. Ultimately, the choice of panel type hinges on the features that serve specific tasks such as video editing, graphic design, gaming, and professional uses.

There are three types of panels available on the market:

TN

Twisted Nematic, or TN, is the most common type of LCD panel technology. These panels offer the highest refresh rates and quick response times at very affordable prices. Due to their faster refresh rates, TN panels are the first screen choice of hardcore PC gamers.

TN is one of the oldest display technologies and uses translucent nematic liquid crystals within glass plates, a colour filter, and two lined filters to produce a picture.

IPS

In plan switching panels promise to provide the best viewing angles, in-depth images, and most accurate colours as compared to TN panels. They work with their inner crystal liquids to adjust the alignment on a single plane to give accurate, lifelike colours from any viewing angle, making them perfect for professional photographers, cinematographers, and graphic designers.

VA

Vertical alignment panels provide benefits that other panels do not. These are also known as MVA (multi-domain vertical alignment) or PVA (pattern vertical alignment). They offer enhanced colour accuracy and satisfactory viewing angles.

The main advantage of these panels is their capability to create deep blacks and high contrast ratios, making them the best for watching movies and complex projects. However, while their response times may appear impressive in specifications, they may not always deliver the same level of performance in practical usage scenarios.

Display types – finding the right fit!

One aspect of PC monitors you need to consider, though, is the display. There are two types of technologies used in the display, including LCD and LED. The differences between both technologies have a huge impact on determining what works for you in terms of budget and end goal.

LCD

LCD (liquid-crystal display) monitors come with a perfect balance of performance and affordability. They use liquid crystals to push out the picture you see on your LCD-monitor screen. Some of these displays are compatible with resolutions above full HD, but the colour contrast range may be reduced at times.

LED

LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, have remarkable image quality, ensuring brighter visuals. They consume less power than traditional LCD monitors and are thin in design. These types of displays are capable of producing sharp and clear images, making them suitable for tasks that require accurate colour reproduction.

Screen size – which will be suitable?

Before choosing a monitor, you must consider how much space you have to put it and how much is in your budget to buy it.

24/25-Inch Monitors

The monitors in 24- to 25-inch sizes are an affordable option and due to portability, you can simply take them anywhere. These monitors provide exceptional performance and quality for viewing photos, videos, emails, and using Microsoft Office applications.

For example, the Samsung CF39 (LC24F390FHRXXU) comes with a 24-inch screen, a response time of 4 ms, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, making it ideal for gaming and everyday use.

Dual screen monitors

The dual screen monitors are designed to enhance your productivity by embracing the convenience of dual ample screens real estate. With two separate screens, you can manage your window organisation in a simpler and hassle-free way. Also, you can extend the image across both screens while watching a movie or playing a game to get an immersive experience. Monitors ranging from 25″ to 29″ are ideal for an average-sized desk.

Ultrawide monitors

As the name suggests, ultrawide monitors are super stretchable to the right and left screen space to stimulate the efficiency of having two or more monitors simultaneously. These computer monitors are perfect for using multiple tabs at once.

These monitors come with an aspect ratio of 16:9 or 16:10 and offer an incredible gaming experience. Some models are bestowed with split-screen software that provides flexibility to adjust the content on the screen as per your personal preferences.

Resolution – choosing between HD, Full HD, 4K, and beyond

A monitor’s resolution is responsible for giving the screen’s length and width in pixels. The more pixels you can accumulate in each square of monitor, the smoother and more realistic the image will be! A higher resolution is recommended if you are going to buy a 27-inch monitor or more.

HD

Higher dimension, or HD resolution, provides a pixel dimension of 1280 x 720. This shows that the display consists of 1280 pixels in width and 720 pixels in length. This resolution is suitable for web browsing, document editing, and common multimedia uses.

Full HD

Full high-definition resolution is equivalent to 1080p HDTVs. The crystal-clear picture provides a high level of clarity and detail and an excellent computer experience for casual gaming and multimedia.

4K or higher

The 4K resolution features four times more pixels than Full HD. It brings immersive visuals, high-quality photos, video editing, and creative design. Whether you are a gamer, a professional, or a student, this resolution delivers everything you need.

Refresh rate – smooth visuals for gaming and graphics

Refresh rate refers to the number of seconds your computer refreshes the image on screen. A higher refresh rate ensures a more seamless and fluid visual experience. An average refresh rate is 60 Hz, which means a new image is produced 60 times per second. If your priority is gaming and multimedia applications, then consider a refresh rate of 144 Hz or more for minimal motion blur and input lag.

For instance, ASUS TUF (VG32VQ1BR) supports an ultrafast 165 Hz refresh rate for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering. You can buy this impressive device from Laptop Outlet.

Response time – minimising motion blur and ghosting

Response time is the speed at which pixels on a screen change from one colour to another. A lower response time means faster pixel transitions. This results in reduced motion blur, flickering, and ghosting in fast-paced scenarios. The exceptionally fast response times, such as 2 ms or less, are recommendable for gaming and highly demanding activities.

The AOC Gaming G2490VXA, for example, comes with a response time of 1 ms with a FHD VA LED display. This gaming monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology to elevate your viewing experience.

Final Word

Before choosing a monitor, you have to consider your budget, preferences, and requirements . No matter whether you are going to use it for basic computing, gaming, multimedia, creative projects, or multitasking, there are multiple features and considerations that cater to each scenario.

Before choosing a monitor, you have to consider your budget, preferences, and requirements . No matter whether you are going to use it for basic computing, gaming, multimedia, creative projects, or multitasking, there are multiple features and considerations that cater to each scenario.

In this comprehensive guide, we have covered all the essential aspects to help you select the perfect monitor that meets your unique requirements.