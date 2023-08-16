Soho House to open private club in Glasgow

Scottish venue

View from the rooftop of the planned Soho House in Glasgow

Private members club Soho House is opening a branch in a redeveloped block beside City Chambers in Glasgow.

It will be a key tenant for the Love Loan neighbourhood which is undergoing restoration by the Chris Stewart Group.

Among those signed up for the club are comedian Karen Dunbar, concert and festivals organiser Geoff Ellis, actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli, and the chief executive of Glasgow Film Theatre, Allison Gardner.

Love Loan includes a 245-bed Marriott hotel, 168 MYLocanda serviced apartments, Flight Club – a social darts venue – and Soho House which will be part of a collection of old and new buildings making up the development.

The Soho House chain courts the creative industries and was founded by Nick Jones, husband of broadcaster Kirsty Young. He recently stepped down from his role as chief executive of parent company Membership Collective Group.

In March 2021, he announced plans to open in Glasgow, Manchester and Brighton. The Manchester and Brighton Beach clubs are already underway.

“Glasgow is where it properly happens,” he said, “Britain is not just about London. We’re very excited to be opening in the north of England and Scotland.”

Soho House’s latest plans, revealed by the Glasgow World website, will see it occupy a revamped building with access to part of the Parish Halls, near the junction of George Street and John Street. It will sit alongside a new building nearing completion that will be the entrance to the AC by Marriott hotel.

The Soho Lounge, Winter Garden and Collector’s Hall Bar will be at ground level, the Soho Kitchen restaurant on the second floor, the club and supporting accommodation on the third floor, and the Soho Terrace and rooftop bar on the fourth level.

Soho House has been actively building a community in Glasgow through events as part of its Cities Without Houses network, led locally by Poppy Murricane who has hosted events including a Burns Night celebration at The Engine Works in Mayhill, dinners in venues including Gaga Bar and Kitchen in Partick.

Elsewhere in the new development, Mactaggart & Mickel Group has completed a £4.25 million acquisition of a rental property scheme at Love Loan.

It includes 12 one to four-bedroom furnished apartments within the refurbished B-listed building at the corner of George Square. These residences will be offered for rent, with lettings managed by DJ Alexander.

Andrew Mickel, Mactaggart & Mickel Group director, said: “The restoration of many original design features and the reimagining of the spaces within 280 George Street by Hoskins Architects has resulted in 12 exceptional apartments bringing a new level of luxury modern living to Glasgow.”