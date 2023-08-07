Smith returns to Muir Group as chief executive

Construction

Martin Smith, who began his career as an engineer with Muir Group has returned to the company as chief executivew.

He joins from ISG where he was director of operations for major projects.

Mr Smith (pictured) has held a number of senior management positions, including area director for Miller Construction, managing director (central region) for Robertson Group and divisional director at Interserve Construction.

Following graduation from the University of Strathclyde in 1994, he joined Fife-based Muir where he gained invaluable knowledge and experience enabling him to progress a career in project management.

The extensive contractual and legal knowledge he possesses today, is underpinned by his LLM in Construction Law and experience garnered as an expert witness working on behalf of UK law firms.

He said: “Having joined Muir Group at the start of my career 30 years ago, I feel very privileged to return in the capacity of CEO and look forward to engaging positively with the many talented people across the company and our supply chain, as we work together to strengthen our position in the marketplace and achieve our shared goal of future growth across the group.”

John Muir, chairman, said: “Martin is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving organisational growth and fostering a culture of both collaboration and innovation.

“With his deep understanding of our industry and his exceptional ability to align strategic goals with operational excellence, we are confident that Martin will lead us into a new era of success.”