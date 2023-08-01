Inflation boost

Slower food price growth eases cost of living

| August 1, 2023
supermarket food
Better news for shoppers

Food price growth has slowed for the third month in a row to the lowest level this year, suggesting the UK is through the worst of the cost of living crisis.

Prices rose 0.3% last month and 13.4% over the year to July, down from an increase of 14.6% in the previous month, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Weakening grocery price growth may encourage the Bank of England to ease off on interest rate hikes to control inflation, though a 25 basis point rise in still expected on Thursday.

New inflation data for July is likely to slow from June’s 7.9% reading.

“Food price inflation also slowed to its lowest level this year, with falling prices across key staples such as oils, fats, fish, and breakfast cereals,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC.

News, Economy, Food & Drink, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Roger White and Irn-Bru

White to step down after long service at AG Barr

Roger White, one of the longest-serving CEOs of a listed company, will step down fromRead More

Boardwalk Beach Club

Council owned businesses ‘paying lower rates’

A seafront cafe owner is calling for a review of the business rating system afterRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.