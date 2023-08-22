Simple Online Healthcare prescribes expansion

Hires due

Rebecca Moore and Addy Mohammed

Online pharmacist Simple Online Healthcare is due to announce further senior hires as it rolls out new services as part of its plans for greater international exposure.

The Glasgow-based company, which provides prescription delivery services for NHS England has expanded into Germany and Australia, and plans expansion in Europe.

Trading as Simple Online Pharmacy in the UK it has increased revenue by 56% to £24.3 million in the year to 28 February 2023 (2022: £15.6m), beating its forecast, while near doubling headcount to 99.

Co-founder Addy Mohammed said: “Last year saw us significantly scale and invest across the business, in terms of geography, supply chain, technology, and our team. Overall, we are one step closer to realising our ambition to be a truly global provider of patient-centric care.”

Founded by Mr Mohammed and Karim Nassar in 2015, the company also offers online doctor services in the UK, Australia, and Germany.

The company has invested £1 million in next generation AI powered BD Rowa robotics, one of the first in the UK to do so. This will boost capacity and reduce unit costs for NHS dispensing.

It is launching a new weight-care drug Wegovy, manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, into the UK and German markets.

Former Skyscanner and TravelNest senior executive Rebecca Moore joined the business as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2022, and the company has a number of further senior hires in the pipeline.

During 2022, Simple Online Healthcare acquired the Kapsel and Dr Felix brands from Stark Healthcare. Now integrated into the group, Kapsel provides primary care services to patients across Germany, while Dr Felix is an online doctor clinic service serving patients UK-wide.

Ms Moore said: “The acquisitions have proven to be a great success, they have enabled us to extend our reach in the UK and Europe, and we’re adding strong triple-digit revenue growth in these units.”