Silicon Valley VCs offer advice to Scots startups

Codebase is organising the roadshow

Scottish tech start-ups will get an opportunity to engage with Silicon Valley investors next week via a hybrid roadshow.

Representatives of the North American venture capital sector will lead panel discussions in four cities.

The Unlocking Opportunities: VC Insights for Scottish Tech Founders series will take place in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Inverness between 21 and 25 August.

The North American contingent includes Chris Neumann, general partner at Panache Ventures in Vancouver, who has invested in companies in more than 20 countries and mentored start-ups across seven continents.

He said: “We hope this is the first of many opportunities to bring investors from Silicon Valley to Scotland to see firsthand what’s going on across this great country.”

Others on the panel are Marvin Liao, Monique Woodard, Casey Lau, and Mike Sigal.

Barry McDonald, vice president of community development and engagement at Scottish incubator CodeBase, emphasised the value of meeting high-calibre investors in Scotland.

He encouraged startup founders at any stage of their journey to attend the roadshow, highlighting the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts, and the panelists themselves.

Events take place at the following locations:

Edinburgh: CodeBase on 21 August

Glasgow: West Brewery on 23 August

Dundee: The V&A on 24 August

Inverness: Wasps Inverness Creative Academy on 25 August

More information and how to book is available here