Shepherd and Wedderburn posts strong growth

Legal results

Andrew Blain: growth and progress

Shepherd and Wedderburn, the Scottish law firm, has reported 7% turnover growth to £66.7 million in the year to 30 April 2023, the sixth year of consecutive growth. Net profits (before partner distributions) grew 3% to £27.1m.

The firm has already announced that staff would receive an exceptional bonus of 5% of their annual salary.

In May it relocated its Edinburgh headquarters to the new Haymarket development.

Today it said the year had seen strong revenue growth across all divisions.

Andrew Blain, managing partner, noted “another year of strong financial growth in what has been a constantly shifting and challenging environment.”

He added: “By continuing with our planned programme of strategic investments, we have enhanced the strength and depth of key practice areas and further developed the technology solutions to help us to serve our clients better.

“As we look ahead to 2023/2024 and the final year of our three-year strategy, we are pleased to note that our approach has proven to be strong and resilient, with growth and continued progress towards our goals.”