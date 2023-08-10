SEOZoom in the UK: your trusted tool for all SEO activities

Advertorial content |

Today we are talking more and more frequently about SEO techniques, i.e., the strategies and methods used to improve a website’s online visibility, and the numbers explain why: organic search generates 53 percent of all web traffic, and nearly 70 percent of an online experience starts with a search engine.

Whenever people want to find information, make a purchase, or search for a service, their journey often begins with Google, the world’s most widely used search engine, which welcomes trillions of searches each year, making that organic traffic often the main source of traffic for websites. Managing all the nuances of SEO activities can appear to be a challenging task, and many checks and interventions are too complex to be performed manually. That’s why seozoom.com, the SEO analysis software born and developed in Italy and now fully available for the UK, proves to be an invaluable ally, successfully used daily by thousands of professionals.

What is SEOZoom?

Created in 2015 by Ivano Di Biasi and Giuseppe Liguori, SEOZoom quickly conquered the Italian SEO tools market thanks to its unique and distinctive features, which immediately differentiated it from other suites available on the market. In summary, SEOZoom is a comprehensive software that assists users – from bloggers to digital marketing professionals – in optimizing their online strategy and managing their search engine ranking strategies, with the goal of improving so-called organic positioning.

The software offers a number of features, about forty or so, including monitoring the ranking of websites on Google, in-depth analysis of keywords used by competitors, identification of any technical problems that may affect a site’s visibility on search engines, identification of inbound and outbound links, creation of customized reports, and writing content in line with the criteria required by Google.

Thanks to its cutting-edge technology, SEOZoom can quickly provide accurate and reliable results, even conducting SEO analysis in real time.

For whom is SEOZoom recommended?

SEOZoom was developed with the aim of providing a user experience that is simple and intuitive, yet comprehensive and detailed. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible even to those who do not have an in-depth knowledge of search engine optimization. Precisely because of its many functions, SEOZoom is a valuable tool for companies wishing to improve their search engine rankings and increase their online visibility, especially for those who operate in highly competitive industries and want to stand out from the competition.

The main functions of SEOZoom

One of the main benefits of SEOZoom is its ability to provide a detailed analysis of your website and your competitors. You can use this information to understand what your site’s strengths and weaknesses are and how you can improve it to rank better in search results.

In addition, SEOZoom offers several features that can help you optimize your site. For example, it can suggest which keywords to use to attract more traffic, how to improve the structure of your site to make it more search engine friendly; and how to create quality content that will interest your audience.

Lastly, SEOZoom can also help you monitor the results of your SEO activities. You can see how your site is ranking for certain keywords, how it is performing compared to your competitors, and what the trends are in your industry. This information can be invaluable in understanding whether your SEO strategies are working or whether you need to make changes.

Quick guide to using SEOZoom

To begin harnessing the power of SEOZoom, the first step is to sign up for the site and select one of four available subscription plans, each designed to meet a different level of user need. Once you have completed this step, you will have access to the control panel, the beating heart of SEOZoom.

From this dashboard you will have absolute control over the SEO performance of sites, URLs, or keywords. Just enter search terms in the dedicated bar to start an in-depth analysis. A distinctive aspect of SEOZoom is its ability to explore and analyze the real questions users ask on Google, thanks to the revolutionary Question Explorer feature.

SEOZoom allows you to meticulously examine the content of a web page, identifying any errors or technical problems that could compromise search engine rankings, such as pages with duplicate content or errors in meta tags, because it integrates an SEO Spider directly within the suite, without the need to install additional software. It also helps you optimize textual information to align with so-called search intent; the search intention that motivates users to use Google, a crucial factor in ranking in SERPs.

The value of Zoom Authority, the metric for evaluating sites

Another key aspect of SEOZoom is Zoom Authority (ZA), an original SEO metric that has quickly proven essential for evaluating a website's authority. In contrast to related indicators developed by competitors, ZA is not simply based on the quantity and supposed quality of backlinks received, but on more reliable and unbiased data and metrics that truly reflect Google’s appreciation for a site.

For this reason, Zoom Authority is distinguished by its reliability, its impossibility of manipulation, and its continuous evolution in response to Google’s algorithmic updates. It is therefore not surprising that it has become one of the most widely used metrics to assess the quality of a site in Italy, and its numerical value provides an immediate indication of a site’s ranking within the national web landscape.

Thanks in part to Zoom Authority, SEOZoom is confirmed as a first-rate SEO optimization tool, making it a crucial element for anyone aspiring to achieve online success.