Sarwar plans shift from social policy to economy

Labour strategy

Anas Sarwar: working in partnership with business (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will tell a business audience today that a 25-year focus on social policy has been at the expense of building a stronger economy.

Mr Sarwar will outline his party’s plan to build a strategy around green energy, finance and technology; and the promotion of ‘Scotland the brand’.

Taking a hint from business that the Scottish government does not understand it, Mr Sarwar will unveil an independent advisory board for economic growth, which will include key figures such as Liz Cameron from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and Sandy Begbie of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

The advisers have been tasked with providing Mr Sarwar and economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson with advice which the party will consider as it draws up its economic growth strategy over the coming months.

Addressing the gathering in Glasgow, the Scottish Labour leader will say his party is “unashamedly a pro-business and pro-growth party”.

He will set out his determination to “build an economic growth plan, first working with industry to road-test it in opposition, and then “delivering it from day one in government”, in tandem with the UK Government.

Labour’s presentation in Glasgow follows the unveiling by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross of his plans for the economy, focusing on education and skills, lower taxes and cuts to red tape.

Both statements come ahead of next week’s Programme for Government to be announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Sarwar will say that “Scottish Labour is unashamedly a pro-business and pro-growth party.

“These are the two principles which guide Scottish Labour policy: social change and a strong economy,” he will say.

“Nearly a quarter of century on since devolution, our Scottish Parliament has overseen sweeping social change, but we have been very much a social policy parliament rather than an economic policy parliament.

“And that has let down Scottish employers, weakening our potential for growth.

“With the vast powers that Holyrood has and during a cost-of-living crisis – and let’s not forget, a cost-of-doing-business crisis – it’s vital that we debate how to deliver economic growth. That’s what Scottish businesses deserve.

“Not brinksmanship or constitutional uncertainty and gameplaying, but a government that uses the levers we have in Scotland to deliver growth, a government that understands what businesses want, and a government that works in partnership with business to deliver what’s best for Scotland. That is what Scottish Labour will prioritise.”

The independent advisers are:

Liz Cameron – director and CEO, Scottish Chambers of Commerce

Sandy Begbie – chief executive, Scottish Financial Enterprise

Fran Hegyi – chief executive, Edinburgh International Festival

Mary McGowne – founder and managing director, The Vine

Mike Soutar – non-executive director and interviewer on BBC show The Apprentice

Willie Haughey – chairman, City Facilities Management Holdings

Paul McManus – director and majority shareholder, Cloburn Quarry Company

Bob Brannan – chairman, Walker’s Shortbread and former group managing director of both William Grant & Sons and Whyte & Mackay

Karen Whitefield – deputy head of education & training for Usdaw and vice-chair of Scottish Labour Unions.