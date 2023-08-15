Rising costs force revision to former school plan

New scheme

The former Royal High School has been vacant since 1968 (pic: Terry Murden)

Soaring costs have forced a severe revision of plans to turn a decaying A-listed building in Edinburgh into a music school.

The former Royal High School building on Calton Hill was due to become a home for the independent St Mary’s Music School, currently in Roseburn, together with a 300-seat venue for public performances.

Since securing the right to relocate to Thomas Hamilton’s masterpiece, the Royal High School Preservation Trust has seen the costs of the project double to more than £100 million.

The trust said it still intends to house a music centre in the building, which dates back to 1829 and has been empty since 1968.

William Gray Muir, the chairman of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, said a feasibility study had shown that creating suitable new facilities for a specialist music school, in new buildings adjacent to Thomas Hamilton’s original school, “is simply not possible within our existing budget”.

The trust has been working with the board and management team at St Mary’s Music School and the Dunard Fund on alternative plans.

“Despite this disappointment the board of the trust is confident that it can successfully fulfil its purpose of protecting and restoring the building for a public, cultural and sustainable use within our existing funds,” he said.

The Dunard Fund, created by Carol Colburn Grigor, an American arts philanthropist, later increased its contribution to the project to £55 million, which included £45 million for the redevelopment of existing buildings. A further £10 million was pledged for upkeep and running costs.

John Reid, the interim chief executive of St Mary’s Music School, said: “Obviously we are very disappointed with the news, however we are investigating a number of other options and are confident we will have an alternative capable of delivery within the timescale originally envisaged for the Royal High School renovation.”

Cammy Day, the leader of Edinburgh council, said: “We are aware of the proposed change to the scheme and remain supportive of a project which will preserve a key historical building in the city.

“Officers were informed of these changes roughly two weeks ago. This isn’t returning to the drawing board, it’s about preserving the refurbishment of the building for public use.

“The dropping of the music school element of the project is primarily a matter for the trust and the music school. Our key aim is and was to bring the building back into public use.”

There has been no request for funding from the council, he said.

Details of the new plans will be announced in November. The trust expects the project to be completed in 2027.