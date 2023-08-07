Rangers to face PSV or Sturm Graz with Swiss win

Scots clubs' European draws

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ibrox hosts Servette on Wednesday

Rangers have been drawn to face either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz to reach the group stage of the Champions League should they overcome Servette in the third qualifying round.

The Ibrox side, who were stunned by Kilmarnock in their opening Premiership game of the season at the weekend, take on the Swiss outfit in Glasgow on Wednesday with the return on Tuesday, 15 August.

Rangers produced a memorable European performance to send PSV tumbling out of the qualifying stages last season.

Ibrox would host the first leg of the final qualifier on 22 or 23 August, the second leg taking place the following week.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will face Lithuanians Vilnius or Hacken of Sweden in the Europa League play-off round.

The Dons will be away for the first leg on 24 August with Pittodrie hosting the return seven days later.

Hibs have the mouth-watering prospect of facing Aston Villa in the Europa Conference Play-Off if they can get past Swiss side Luzern, while it’s Croatians Hajduk Split or PAOK of Greece for city rivals Hearts if they beat Rosenborg in their third-round qualifier.