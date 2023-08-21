Raffaele Riva’s Success Stems from Hard Work, Dedication, and Helping Others

Advertorial content |

Raffaele Riva is a financial professional with several years of experience in the industry. He has held numerous high-level positions throughout his career, and he currently serves as the founder of AUREA Multi-Family Office.

Launched in 2008, AUREA Multi-Family Office is a reputable enterprise organization that handles business on a global scale. In fact, multiple international firms have been established under this main company, including BGB AUREA Ltd., Aurea Gestioni Patrimonialia SA, and Milano Fiduciaria. Riva holds partnership and co-ownership roles within the company, and also serves as chairman at three AUREA international firms.

While Riva has grown into an industry expert, the road hasn’t always been easy for the successful businessman. In fact, he’s had to overcome numerous challenges and hurdles along the way. These hardships have shaped Riva into the kind, hardworking, and passionate professional Riva is today.

Riva’s career first took off when he worked in a senior executive role for a “Big 4” company in the late 80s and early 90s. Working there from 1988 to 1992, he held a position in accounting and auditing, serving as an aid to the assistant manager and supervisor.

After gaining this experience, Riva went on to work as a senior executive at a multinational conglomerate. Holding the position from 1992 to 1996, he learned a great deal about the international finance industry. During this time, Riva also served as a board member for numerous affiliated organizations across South Africa, Europe, and other countries around the globe.

From 1997 to 2008, Raffaele Riva was a managing partner for numerous advising organizations. He gained knowledge about wealth management, corporate restructuring, estate planning, corporate financing, international cross-border activities, and mergers and acquisitions.

With countless years of experience, Riva is happy to provide a high level of service for his clients. While the knowledge and skills gained over his career have formed him into a great professional, his daily habits also contribute to his success. Although every day is different for Riva, he makes a strong effort to wake up early and start working by 8 AM.

When he begins his work day, he first focuses on completing his most urgent tasks. He then follows a schedule to cross off his to-do list. While he uses many tools and processes to help him succeed, a journal is one of his most essential items. He constantly jots down notes and any goals he wants to accomplish.

Riva is also a worldwide traveler, having spent multiple years in other countries. These travels have also brought their own set of challenges, which have helped shape Riva into the man he is today. He welcomes these obstacles with open arms, as they help him grow and achieve the next goal. Also, overcoming difficult situations allows Riva to better serve his clients, which is a top priority for the financial pro.

Before becoming a successful international financial specialist, Riva was an exceptional student in college. He attended Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, Italy, where he earned a degree in economics. As an honors student, Riva became a young expert in the areas of accounting, tax law, business finance, banking law, and mergers and acquisitions.

As he learned a great deal with this degree, he wasn’t finished with his educational journey. Just a few years later, in 1989, Riva went on to earn a Dottore Commercialista degree from the same university. This gave him an advanced set of skills, allowing him to become a Qualified Accountant when he graduated.

After Riva went on to work in the field for a number of years, he returned to school for yet another college degree. This time he joined a post-graduate program at SSQUEA, located at Canton Ticino Management Business School. Just one year later, Riva had another educational accomplishment; he completed a post-graduate program at the Southern Swiss University of Applied Sciences and Arts (SUPSI).

With his academic achievements and decades of experience in the financial industry, Raffaele Riva has become a well-known financial professional. While he has learned many skills along the way, helping others is one of his best qualities. According to Riva, “When you constantly look for ways to better serve and satisfy your clients, you will automatically improve your business.”