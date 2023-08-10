Persimmon profits slide | Deliveroo orders shrink

Markets: Live

Persimmon said it is on course to hit profit expectations despite a difficult first half which saw a 65% slump in the first half as the housing sector grappled with subdued demand in the wake of rising mortgage rates.

Pre-tax profit came in at £151 million, against £439.7m previously. However, the housebuilder reinstated the interim dividend at 20p per share.

Chief executive Dean Finch said: “Against a backdrop of higher mortgage rates, the removal of Help to Buy and significant market uncertainty, Persimmon has delivered a robust sales rate excluding bulk sales whilst growing the private average selling price in our forward order book and also securing cost savings.”

“We are on track to deliver profit expectations for the year and are building a platform for future growth.”

New home completions in the six months to 30 June slid to 4,249 from 6,652 the year before while revenue of £1.19 billion was down from £1.69bn. It reiterated its home build target of 9,000 for this fiscal year.

Gyle sold

Capital & Regional, which is structured as a stock market-listed real estate investment trust (REIT), has acquired the Gyle shopping centre in Edinburgh for £40m.

Deliveroo orders shrink

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has increased its full-year earnings expectations despite seeing order numbers shrink further as consumers continue to face cost-of-living pressures.

The company saw order numbers fall by 6% over the latest half year, but food price inflation boosted gross transaction value (GTV) per order, which jumped by a tenth to £24.20 from £22.10.

It expects its full-year adjusted earnings to be up to £80m and revealed it plans to serve up an extra £250m to shareholders.

Watches of Switzerland

Watches of Switzerland Group said demand for luxury watches continued to be “robust” and to exceed supply with average selling prices still increasing

Sales in the US grew by 10% at constant currencies, while in the UK and Europe sales were impacted by the unwind of the product intake that had benefitted the previous quarter. In the UK and Europe sales fell by 8%.

Guidance for the full 2024 financial year was for 8-11% constant currency growth on a pre-IFRS 16 basis to reach £1.6-1.7bn with earnings before interest and tax margins seen in line with FY 23.

“Looking ahead, we expect to return to more normalised growth rates in the balance of the financial year,” said the company’s CEO Brian Duffy.

“Our full year guidance for another year of strong growth remains unchanged.”