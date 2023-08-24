Nvidia buoys market | Macfarlane ‘resilient’ | Hays CEO

Markets: Live

Investors were in buoyant mood ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers after forecast-beating results from Nvidia last night.

Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.6%.

Nvidia shares added 6.6% in after-hours trade after the chip maker reported “record” revenue in its widely-anticipated second quarter results.

In Asia this morning, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 0.8%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.0%.

Macfarlane

Glasgow-based packaging group Macfarlane has reported half-year pre-tax profits up 13% to £10 million on a 2% rise in revenue to £141.6m, with the outlook for the year unchanged.

The interim dividend is increased to 0.94p per share (H1 2022: 0.9p) to be paid on 12 October.

Aleen Gulvanessian, chairwoman said: “The Group has demonstrated resilience in the first half of 2023, against the backdrop of a slowdown in customer demand.

“We have executed two high quality acquisitions which are both performing well, we continue to make good progress in Europe and have positive new business momentum. The inflationary impact of operating cost increases has been offset by effective input price management.

“We opened our new Northern Innovation Lab in March 2023 which is already having early success in helping our customers reduce their total cost of packaging and carbon footprint.”

On the outlook, she said: “Whilst we expect the second half of 2023 to remain challenging, our good progress in Europe, diverse customer base, strong new business momentum and effective management of pricing and costs mean that our profit expectations for the full year remain unchanged.”

Pure Gym

Pure Gym said membership growth in new UK gyms was performing ahead of plan, demonstrating the strength of the proposition and the importance of health, well-being and fitness to consumers – despite the cost of living crisis.

Revenue for the half year increased by 17% to £272m driven by growth in membership and increased average revenue per member. Operating profit rose 43% to £40m.

Hays

Hays has appointed Dirk Hahn as chief executive from 1 September to succeed Alistair Cox.

Mr Hahn is a long-standing member of the Hays executive board and is currently MD of Hays Germany and CEMEA (Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa), where he oversees around 5,500 employees.

His appointment was announced alongside figures for the year to the end of June showing record fees, up 6% and driven by a good performance in temporary hires (up 9%) and permanent (up 3%).

However, pre-tax profit and operating profit were down 6%, in line with the firm’s expectations.

The board proposes a full-year core dividend up 5% to 3p per share and a 2.24 pence per share special dividend.