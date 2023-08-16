Norman takes over as CEO at Golden Charter

Funeral planning

Funeral plan provider, Golden Charter, has appointed Charles Norman as chief executive. He will join as CEO designate on 1 September, formally taking over leadership when Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) clearances are complete.

Formerly finance director of the AA Road Services, Mr Norman (pictured) has experience in leadership roles in regulated markets, financial services, insurance, training and education. Most recently, he was managing director of DriveTech, a UK based driver training and education business, which is part of the AA Group.

Mr Norman succeeds Suzanne Grahame, who steered the business through digital transformation, responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and regulatory approval by the FCA over the last six years. Ms Grahame will play a consultative role to support a smooth transition before seeking fresh opportunities.

Mark Huggins, chairman of Golden Charter, said: “Charlie will bring a fresh perspective to innovation and digital transformation, which will be critical to our industry as customers continue to change the way to seek out and plan their funerals. Most importantly, Charlie shares Suzanne’s total commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do.”

Mr Norman said: “The funeral planning business has undergone immense change in the past few years. It plays a crucial role in many peoples’ lives and helps to offer peace of mind to thousands of families every year.

“I feel very privileged to be part of it, and I look forward to working closely with our network of independent funeral directors to build on the fantastic work already achieved.”