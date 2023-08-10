National World linked to Telegraph Media titles

Paper talk

By a Daily Business reporter |

The Telegraph titles are up for sale

Newspaper company National World, publisher of titles such as The Scotsman, Falkirk Herald and Yorkshire Post, is considering a bid for the Telegraph Media Group.

It said that it “notes media speculation” that it may participate in the sale process for the Daily Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator magazine which is edited by a former Scotsman journalist.

In a statement it said its “growth strategy is rooted in actively exploring opportunities to build its business through acquisitions and implementing its new operating model for owned assets.

“The board continues to evaluate accretive opportunities to grow the business and will consider participating in a sale process for Telegraph Media Group as and when such a process formally commences,” it said.

“There can be no certainty that an acquisition will take place nor as to the terms of such an acquisition.”

National World was linked last year to a bid for Daily Record owner Reach, the UK’s biggest commercial publisher and largest regional publisher.

The company has made five acquisitions in 2023, including the B2B publisher Insider Media and has recently launched a television channel.

The NUJ has issued ballot papers to National World journalists asking whether they are willing to take industrial action against the company over an ongoing pay dispute.

Last month the union passed a no-confidence vote in chairman David Montgomery over the company’s decision to issue its first shareholder dividend while simultaneously shedding staff through a round of compulsory redundancies.

Telegraph Media was up for sale after effectively being repossessed by Lloyds Banking Group from the Barclay family, who had owned the titles for the past two decades. The company is profitable but the Barclays have a huge debt which the banking group say has grown unserviceable.