Murray joins online firm Phlo as chief pharmacist

Health

Digital pharmacy Phlo Technologies has appointed Alistair Murray as chief pharmacist. As an experienced prescribing pharmacist and a digital pharmacy compliance expert, he will provide strategic leadership and help to steer continued growth.

Mr Murray (pictured) was the founding clinician at online pharmacy Echo (which was acquired by LloydsPharmacy in 2019), where he was involved in the conception and launch of the company and later oversaw patient safety, operations and regulatory compliance as part of the senior leadership team.

He is a fellow of the UK Faculty of Clinical Informatics, and previously held honorary teaching roles at UCL and the University of Nottingham. He brings to the team experience in scaling digital pharmacy products, and in delivering innovative patient access programmes in partnership with local and national commissioners.

Adam Hunter, chief commercial officer, said: “Alistair brings the perfect mix of perspective and insight to Phlo’s senior leadership team. His unique combination of clinical and regulatory experience, and his track record in digital pharmacy, make him the ideal person to take on the role of chief pharmacist.”

Mr Murray said: “Phlo is in a unique position with its API-enabled connectivity with B2B partners to provide a secure, timely, safe, and accurate service.

“I’m already hard at work getting us ready for our next phase of scaling, and patient safety, clinical excellence, and operational efficiency are at the heart of this. There is an excellent in-house team to enable us to achieve our goals and beyond.”