M&S lifts guidance | L&G hikes divi | China rate cut

Marks & Spencer has raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing & home and food businesses.

The group said it now expects profit growth in its full 2023-24 year, having previously forecast a small decline.

It forecast its interim results, due to be published in November, would show ‘a significant improvement’ against previous expectations.

M&S said in the first 19 weeks of the year like-for-like food sales grew over 11%, while clothing & home sales were up over 6% on the same basis.

In food, the period saw Marks & Spencer optimise pricing on more than 80 ‘Remarksable Value’ product lines.

Clothing sales, meanwhile, were driven largely by strong growth in stores, while sales online were ‘more subdued’.

Legal & General

Insurer and pensions group Legal & General said it remains confident of hitting its targets after reporting better-than-expected operating profits for the first half and boosting the interim dividend.

Outgoing chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson said LGRI and LGC performed strongly, LGIM results stabilised, and Retail’s performance – while impacted by competition in some areas – was bolstered by growing annuity sales and progress in US protection.

Operating profit in the six months to 30 June 2023 was £941 million, down 2% from last year’s £958 million, but above City hopes for around £834 million, while EPS fell to 5.16p from 9.52p.

The interim dividend was increased by 5% to 5.71p from 5.44p and L&G intends to grow the dividend at 5% per annum to 2024.

“We remain on track to achieve our five-year ambitions and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders,” Mr Wilson added.

Unemployment rises

Unemployment increased in the three months to June even as pay grew at the fastest rate since records began.

China cuts rates

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months early today, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

Analysts said the move opened the door to a potential cut in China’s lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next week.

China remains an outlier among global central banks as it has loosened monetary policy to shore up a stalling recovery whereas others have been in tightening cycles as they battle high inflation.

The move comes after falls in commodity-focused stocks dragged the FTSE 100 lower, losing 17.01 points to 7,507.15.

Anglo American was down 77p, or 3.6%, to 2074p, while Fresnillo fell by 15.25p to 525.5p. Glencore surrendered 11p to close at 433.75p.