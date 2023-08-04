McAdam gets in tune with new music venture

Band aid

By a Daily Business reporter |

Fiona Mackenzie performs with the new band at the Sheraton (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh entrepreneur Gavin McAdam has launched a music company and has hand-picked a group of musicians for a new band to help support the sector.

‘Back In Time For Tea’ are composing a unique new sound of cross genre musical classics in an eclectic set which is being performed during the festival.

The project aims to support new music in Scotland, providing a platform for young music talent and raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Funded by the city businessman, House Music Live (HML) will see the classically musicians perform around the country while raising money to fight motor neurone disease.

From its base in the capital, the production company will also provide opportunities for some of Scotland’s most promising musicians to perform live on stage and gain first-hand experience in music composition, arrangement and event planning.

The band includes Kirkcaldy vocalist Fiona Mackenzie, pianist and composer Gregor Blamey from Polmont, Dunfermline saxophonist Tom Brogan and bassist Laurie Moore from Glasgow.

They have already created a classical composition of Robert Miles’ Children and a dance version of a classic Beethoven piece, with many more reimagined classics also being worked on.

Their debut performance was at the Sheraton Hotel, Edinburgh with an appearance at the Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street two days later as an official Fringe show.

“Raising awareness of the depth of talent in the Scottish music scene has been an ambition of mine for some time,” said Mr McAdam, who also owns project management construction company 3mc Property and was the founder of Breathe Easy, which designed facemasks for the hard of hearing during Covid.

Gavin McAdam: doing good through music (pic: Terry Murden)

“I also wanted to do something which would do a bit of good in the world and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has really backed the idea and been very supportive.

“It’s great to be able to raise money for charitable organisations while at the same time giving young musicians some experience of real-life projects with performers at the top of their game.

“The talented group we have put together are challenging the notion of musical genre and turning it on its head and I’m confident this is going to be something really special.

“There will be bespoke renditions of lyrics to suit the new arrangements and carefully reworked house classics which will have to be heard to be believed.

“The live music scene in Scotland is still recovering after the pandemic and I hope this helps give it a boost. I’ve been involved in a number of start-ups in my time but few have given me the buzz and excitement which House Music Live has done and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us.”