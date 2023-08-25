IT firm SCC promises expansion in Scotland

Jobs pledge

SCC provides a range of services

International IT solutions provider SCC is promising to create “dozens” of jobs after investing more than £100,000 opening a new branch office at Interchange Business Park in Livingston.

The company, headquartered in Birmingham, is targeting 20% growth in Scotland this year and 40% over the next five years. It currently turns over £38 million in Scotland.

Founded by Sir Peter Rigby in 1975, the firm opened its first Scotland office in Glasgow in 1986. SCC has grown to become a £3 billion global group, employing more than 3,000 across the UK.

It works mostly in the public sector, with a significant presence in NHS Scotland for more than 20 years, as well as in education and emergency services.

The firm has built a strong commercial portfolio, supporting mid-market businesses in the legal and professional, energy, transport, manufacturing, utilities, and FS&I sectors.

Earlier this year, Rigby Group, SCC’s parent company, announced in a £300m technology programme to accelerate growth across SCC’s territories in the UK, France, and Spain over the next five years. The company is targeting acquisitions and investments to expand its portfolio with new and innovative services.

Lindsey Hunter has worked for SCC in various customer-facing roles for more than two decades and will lead the Scotland and Northern Ireland business.

She said: “We’ve got ambitious plans to grow by 40% over the next five years, including the creation of dozens jobs in sales, services, and engineering.

“Our new office in Livingston is just the beginning as we continue to invest in the local economy and in extending our partnerships with Scottish businesses, including considerable support across NHS Scotland.”