Is May a Good Time to Go to Vegas?

You may wonder whether May is a good time to visit Las Vegas. The answer is “yes,” absolutely.

Las Vegas has numerous fun activities, shows, events, and adventures for tourists to experience in May. It is also a month with less tourism because it is the month before summer vacation begins for most people in the country. So, you may not see as much traffic around the city as you would in June.

Top Things to Do In Las Vegas In May

Embark on a journey of unforgettable experiences in the vibrant city of Las Vegas this May. As the desert heat intensifies, so does the excitement and entertainment that this dazzling destination has to offer. From legendary crooner Wayne Newton’s remarkable “Up Close and Personal” showcase at Bugsy’s Cabaret in the Flamingo Hotel to the nostalgic charm of the Pinball Hall of Fame, the choices are as diverse as they are captivating.

Traverse the awe-inspiring terrain from the skies with a Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour, an expedition that transforms a several-hour road trip into a mere 40-minute flight. Alternatively, quench your thirst for adventure as you navigate the iconic Las Vegas Dunes on an ATV Tour, guided by professionals who ensure an exhilarating yet safe journey. For those seeking intellectual stimulation intertwined with humor, Bill Maher’s unapologetically candid insights await at the Mirage Theatre.

And while exploring the culinary scene, indulge in the mouthwatering delight of Giordano’s Deep-Dish Pizza, an experience worth a 45-minute wait. If your heart races for thrill, the X-Scream ride atop the STRAT Tower promises to have you both screaming and laughing at the heights of Las Vegas.

As the curtain falls, remember that with a little foresight and planning, these exceptional opportunities can be yours to savor and treasure in the neon-lit playground that is Las Vegas in May.

Do you want some assistance planning your travel itinerary? Below are the top ways to have a good time in Las Vegas in May.

Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal

Wayne Newton is a legendary singer and entertainer who has performed in Las Vegas since he was 15 years old. More than 65 years later, Newton continues entertaining people in Las Vegas with his latest show Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal at Bugsy’s Cabaret in the Flamingo Hotel.

Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal is an 80-minute show featuring Wayne Newton as you’ve never seen him before. In addition to singing and playing up to 13 kinds of musical instruments, Wayne Newton will also tell personal stories of his historical career and the celebrities he met in Las Vegas. There is no other more natural and down-to-earth entertainer than Wayne Newton.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the acclaimed Vegas show, Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal, and witness the magic of this legendary entertainer.

Pinball Hall of Fame

Are you curious to see historical pinball machines made between 1905 and the 1990s? One of the few places to see these classic pinball machines is the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. It is a museum dedicated to the greatest family-friendly pinball gaming machines of the 20th century.

Many of the pinball machines still work to this day. All you need is a quarter to play a game. The Pinball Hall of Fame has over 200 famous pinball and arcade games available for viewing and playing. The best part is that entering and browsing the pinball museum is free. The only thing that costs money is the games themselves.

Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour

The Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour will take you via helicopter to the Grand Canyon, one of the world’s great natural wonders. A normal road trip from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon would take several hours one way. But when taking a helicopter ride from Las Vegas, you will arrive at the Grand Canyon in about 40 minutes.

The fly-in tour will take you to the toughest-to-reach areas of the Grand Canyon. The pilot will even land in spots of the canyon you could never reach on foot. Other locations and landmarks you may see along the way are the Hoover Dam, Black Canyon, and Lake Mead.

ATV Tours of the Las Vegas Dunes

How would you like an all-terrain vehicle tour of the famous Las Vegas Dunes? It is a beginner-friendly tour suitable for anyone who has never driven an ATV. The tour company will transport you from the Las Vegas Strip to the departure point in the desert. The professional tour guide will conduct a safety orientation to teach you how to ride the ATV safely.

All the necessary vehicles, supplies, and equipment are supplied to you for the tour. You don’t have to bring anything special. Just get ready to go on an exciting adventure and have fun. The entire ATV tour only takes an hour to complete.

Bill Maher

Bill Maher is best known as a standup comedian who gives humorous commentary on current political news topics and events. His current HBO TV series “Real Time with Bill Maher” has been on the air for 20+ years because Bill isn’t afraid to speak his mind about anyone or anything, even if his opinions are controversial. That is why people love him.

Bill Maher’s show in Las Vegas is at the Mirage Theatre of the Mirage Hotel. It is a 90-minute show featuring Bill’s logical, sensical, controversial, and open-minded opinions regarding politicians, elections, and everyday Americans. Hopefully, you’ll have a good sense of humor going into his show because it will make the experience more enjoyable.

Giordano’s Deep-Dish Pizza

Would you be willing to wait 45 minutes for a delicious deep-dish pizza specially prepared for you in Las Vegas? Giordano’s is a popular pizzeria on the Las Vegas Strip because of its mouth-watering classic Italian food and deep-dish pizzas. Their most famous pizza option is the Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. Maybe you could try that pizza option out because everyone loves it there.

X-Scream Thrill Ride

The X-Scream thrill ride is 866 feet above the ground of the Las Vegas Strip. You can access the X-Scream at the upper-level area of the 1,149-foot-tall STRAT Tower. The X-Scream is a thrill ride that propels you approximately 27 feet over the tower’s edge headfirst. If you don’t fear heights, you will be much better off, or you’ll be screaming your heart out.