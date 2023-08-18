Household energy bills likely to fall below £2,000

Price cap

Power bills are coming down

A typical household energy bill is expected to fall below £2,000 from October, bringing a welcome relief to consumers ahead of Christmas.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight are predicting a 7% fall to just under £1,926 a year, from £2,074 at present when Ofgem updates the energy price cap next Friday.

This will determine the maximum tariffs that suppliers can charge most households.

The fall is a result of lower wholesale gas and electricity costs in recent months, though Cornwall believes the respite will be short lived and the cap may be set higher – to £2,082 a year from January when it is next updated.

Consumer champions say low income households continued to need more help because bills remain almost double historical norms.

Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight said: “While a small decrease in October’s bills is to be welcomed, we once again see energy price forecasts far above pre-crisis levels, underscoring the limitations of the price cap as a tool for supporting households with their energy bills.

“As many, including energy regulator Ofgem, have acknowledged it is essential that the government explore alternative solutions, such as social tariffs, to ensure stability and affordability for consumers.”

The energy price cap was introduced in 2019 and limits the prices that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity on standard tariffs.

Cost of living pressures continue to burden consumers, though a 1.2% fall in retail sales last month was blamed on the wet weather as well as high interest rates.

Sales were worse than an expected decline of 0.5% after a strong June when sales climbed.

ONS Deputy Director for Surveys and Economic Indicators Heather Bovill said: “Retail sales fell sharply in July as poor weather impacted most sectors.

“It was a particularly bad month for supermarkets as the summer washout combined with the increased cost of living meant sluggish sales for both clothing and food. Department store and household goods sales also dropped significantly.

“The wet weather did mean a good month for online retailing, as discounting plus consumers shopping from the comfort of their homes boosted sales.”