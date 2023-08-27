Hibs kick off search for new boss after sacking Johnson

Easter Road changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Axed: Lee Johnson (pic: Terry Murden)

Hibs have started the hunt for a new manager after sacking Lee Johnson.

The Easter Road board swung the axe after a 3-2 defeat at home to Livingston on Saturday left the Leith outfit rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership without a point after three matches.

Assistants Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen have also left with immediate effect.

Early names in the frame to succeed Johnson include former boss Neil Lennon, Derek McInnes, who has started the season strongly with Kilmarnock, and Chris Wilder, the ex-Sheffield United chief.

The club has announced that first-team coach and Scottish Cup-winning captain David Gray will take charge of first team matters on a caretaker basis for the immediate future, supported by Stuart Garden.

Pressure had been mounting on the 42-year-old after a poor start to the domestic campaign and last week’s 5-0 thrashing by Aston Villa in first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off in Leith.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

“We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

The Englishman took over from Shaun Maloney in May 2022 and Hibs finished fifth in his first season in charge but with the defeat to Livingston following losses to St Mirren and Motherwell, the writing was on the wall.