Health and safety prompts further delay to ferry

Launch setback

By a Daily Business reporter |

Glen Sannox will now be delivered next year

One of the two ferries being built on the Clyde has suffered a further setback after health and safety intervened to demand extra staircases and wider doors.

Meeting the requirements of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency will mean the handover of the MV Glen Sannox from the Ferguson Marine shipyard will be delayed until next year.

The vessel was due to be handed to ferry operator CalMac by the end of this year and go into service in the early part of 2024 but because of the new demands it may not be available for the beginning of the summer 2024 timetable in April.

Confirmation is awaited on whether changes demanded by MCA will affect unnamed Hull 802 which is also under construction at Ferguson.

David Tydeman, who has been chief executive of Ferguson since February last year, wrote to Holyrood’s transport committee to confirm the latest delays.

He hopes to reach agreement with MCA over the next fortnight on the modifications needed.

The sea trials for Glen Sannox will “move into the first quarter of next year” while commissioning of a liquefied natural gas system is being put back until after Christmas.