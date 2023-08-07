Hampden & Co sees surge in first half revenue

Private banking

Graeme Hartop: ‘well-positioned’

Private bank Hampden & Co saw revenue in the first half rise 74% £15.5 million, producing a pre-tax profit of £5m.

Lending increased 6% year-on-year to £461m and total deposits were up by the same amount to £773m. The number of clients is 13% higher than last year.

Lending growth was particularly strong for the bank’s retirement mortgage which was up 39% year-on-year. Retirement mortgages allow people to raise funds against their principal property for a range of purposes, including to manage estate planning in relation to inheritance tax liabilities.

In terms of deposits, clients continued to reallocate cash from current and call accounts into notice and term accounts to benefit from rising interest rates. Term deposits were up 44% year-on-year, with notice deposits up 96%.

Graeme Hartop, CEO, Hampden & Co, said: “The UK banking sector continues to experience change and we believe we are very well positioned to increase market share in the private banking sector.”