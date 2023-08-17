Law results

Gillespie Macandrew posts 11% rise in income

August 17, 2023
Robert Graham-Campbell
Robert Graham-Campbell

Scottish law firm Gillespie Macandrew has posted a double digit rise in income for the second consecutive year. 

Turnover for the year to the end of February reached £16.8m, representing an increase of 11% on the previous 12 months, in line with peak inflation.

Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said there growth in 2022-23 was achieved across the firm’s activities.

Earlier this year the firm appointed five partners in its corporate, family law, housebuilder and private client teams.

