Edinburgh Boiler Company expands into Borders

Upskilling: Dougie Bell

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has launched a recruitment drive in the Borders to help underpin an expansion into the area.

The new division will be headed by operations director Dougie Bell and Rick Bull, the recently-appointed technical sales manager (renewables).

Both are based in Galashiels and will oversee the company’s latest phase of development, with a focus on the installation of hybrid boilers, heat pumps, solar panels and battery systems.

The biggest installer in the capital after setting up in 2015, the firm is looking to fill a number of vacancies across the company as it continues to grow, while also using local independent merchants and suppliers.

A number of departments have openings, from apprentices, to engineers and administrators, the expansion coming nearly three years after a similar move west into Glasgow.

The firm has around 25 members of staff at the moment, with that figure set to rise by half in the coming months.

“Being from the area, I’m delighted to lead the expansion and do what we can to help not only EBC expand but also aid the Borders economy and community,” said Mr Bell. “We’re looking for high-calibre candidates who are in the gas industry to come on the journey with us.

“We can upskill them into green technologies, air source heat pumps, Solar PV and battery storage at no cost to themselves through our partnership with the Energy Training Academy, so even if they are lacking in certain skills but are the kind of people we are looking for, the facility is there to help them.

“Fuel poverty is an issue for many people, and coming from the area, we hear lots of locals talking about the challenges they’re facing in the Borders. Many of the people living there are still using fossil fuels, LPG gas or even oil boilers and we are confident we can save a lot of people a lot of money by helping them transition into renewables.”