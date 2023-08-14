Davidson takes key tech role with Ace Aquatec

Aquaculture

Ace Aquatec, the aquaculture technology company, has appointed Keith Davidson as chief technology officer.

He has worked with technology companies from start-ups to multinational corporations in Canada, India, China, Europe and the US.

He said: “There are few professional opportunities that come along where you have the chance to work across almost every engineering discipline.

“Ace Aquatec products span mechanical, electrical, electronic, software and AI and as a technologist and engineer at heart this is an ideal opportunity to work in a field where technology is truly used for good.”

Nathan Pyne-Carter, CEO, said Mr Davidson is joining the firm at a time of growth for the company and sector as a whole.