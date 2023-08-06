Crowdfund launched to help CodeClan students

Support plea

By Bill Magee and Terry Murden |

CodeClan has ceased trading (pic: CodeClan)

A crowdfunding exercise has been launched in a bid to ensure the current crop of students at the failed CodeClan digital training academy complete their courses.

A target of £50,000 has been set to help the stranded students finish their professional development bootcamps.

Daily Business revealed on Friday that the offshoot of the Codebase incubator had ceased trading amid growing financial problems and had appointed a liquidator. It led to 57 redundancies and termination of courses with immediate effect.

Stuart Ure, a 34-year-old trainee software developer who quit his job and invested his savings into a CodeClan course, has launched a fundraising campaign on JustGiving to raise £50,000.

“It was a complete shock for everyone and our hearts go out to every single person affected,” he said. “I have met lovely people through CodeClan, been supported by great instructors and the loss of this community is a huge loss to Scotland. We have a real need in our economy for people with this skillset, which is why CodeClan was set up in the first place.

“I have struggled to find my way career-wise as an adult, gaining experience in multiple sectors but still moving from low paid job to low paid job, unfulfilled but knowing I was capable and willing; I wanted more for myself.

“I left my job, a terrifying thing to do at 34 years old, and put all my savings into the CodeClan Professional Software Development course; a long term investment into my future. I felt confident that CodeClan was the right company for me to learn with – Scotland-wide, government-backed, designed to fill a skills shortage; a good bet on all counts.

“I am five weeks in to a 16 week bootcamp, as are the other 22 students in the E65 cohort. This is my story, but all my peers will have their own stories, their own reasons for taking the plunge and committing their time and money to this bootcamp.

“On Thursday, the day before the news broke, we presented our first projects, and as we walked to the pub afterwards to celebrate, the air was full of excitement and promise. Little did we know, this would all come crashing down on us less than 24 hours later.

“Please help these cohorts finish their 16-week bootcamps. We took a risk, we put everything into our learning with the promise of a better life in the future. I do believe that opportunity is still there, but we do need to be able to finish the course.”

He said money raised would also be put towards helping the instructors who have found themselves out of work at the Edinburgh and Glasgow academies.

“When CodeClan went into liquidation, the brilliant and dedicated instructors lost their jobs. We’re asking some of them to come back and help us finish our bootcamp, but we can’t ask them to do this for free. They have rent to pay and families to support. Help us to pay them for their time while they help to get us over the finishing line.

“Any additional funds will be used to secure a workspace so that we can continue, as far as is possible, to learn in-person rather than remotely. If anyone has ever learnt to code, you’ll know that it really helps to have someone look over your shoulder to help you find that missing bracket, that extra capital letter. And CodeClan graduates will remember the camaraderie, the support you offered each other as you learned side by side.

“To be clear: this money is NOT to help us recoup our losses financially. No student will get their course fees back from this money. But we do want to finish what we started, and we need funds to do this.

“Thank you for anything you can give to support us. It will help to change our lives, longterm.”

Among those expressed dismay at the closure of CodeClan was software engineer Amandine Eap, who works with Edinburgh’s Charlie HR agency and mentored many students at the capital-based academy in a five-year period that ended in June.

She joined the chorus of shocked business folks over the surprise closure and of the students left in the lurch.

“It is incredibly sad news hitting the Scottish landscape,” she said.

Richard Haigh, a consultant at Dufrain, added: “Scotland’s tech sector is one of the jewels in the crown. We have a massive skill gap and I truly do not understand the government not stepping in. We need grads with software skills more than ever.”

Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/codeclanbootcamp

Comment: CodeClan deserves a financial re-boot