Conflicting data muddies retail trading patterns

Survey confusion

Shopping trends are unclear based on current data (pic: Terry Murden)

Retail trading conditions in Scotland have been muddied by conflicting figures from sector analysts.

New data from the Scottish Retail Consortium says footfall in July surged 5.9% and outshone the UK average increase of 1.8% (YoY).

But figures from MRI Springboard, Scotland saw the smallest increase in footfall in July since 2009, with a dampening of consumer demand set to continue into August and September.

According to Springboard, footfall across Scotland retail destinations rose by only 0.2% over the month from June to July against a rise of 3.4% from May to June.

This is the smallest month on month increase in July since MRI Springboard started publishing its data in 2009.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said both surveys showed the sector in positive territory and suggested the different growth figures were down to methodology in counting store visits and street numbers.

“It’s always a little tricky reading too much in to one month’s data,” he admitted.