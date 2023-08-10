Capita disposes of travel and events business

£36.5m deal

Capita expects the proceeds will support its balance sheet

Outsourcing group Capita is selling its travel and events businesses Agilto and Evolvi to the Clarity Travel Management travel agency for an enterprise value of £36.5 million.

The deal was struck on a cash-free and debt-free basis and marks one of the last transactions before completion of the London-listed company’s non-core disposals programme.

Minus working capital and debt liabilities that Clarity is assuming, Capita is expected to receive cash proceeds of £16m, with £8m payable on completion and £8m payable in 12 months following completion.

The senior management teams and employees will remain with their businesses as they transfer to Clarity, the business travel and events division of the Portman Travel Group.

Agilto and Evolvi generated respective revenues of £31m and £4m in the last financial year.

Capita said the proceeds of the sale will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.